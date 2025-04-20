After Rains, Hyderabad Braces for Intense Heatwave from April 21: Temperatures to Hit 45°C

Residents of Hyderabad are set to experience extreme weather whiplash as a severe heatwave is forecast to grip the city starting Monday, April 21, 2025, just days after heavy rainfall brought temporary relief. Daytime temperatures are expected to spike sharply, reaching a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological reports.

Sharp Temperature Spike Expected Post-Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Hyderabad, highlighting a rapid transition from wet to extreme dry heat. Key details include:

Event : First major heatwave of 2025.

: First major heatwave of 2025. Start Date : April 21, 2025.

: April 21, 2025. Peak Temperature : 45°C in central and suburban zones.

: 45°C in central and suburban zones. Weather Shift: Follows a week of moderate rainfall.

This abrupt change underscores Hyderabad’s volatile weather patterns, with the heatwave from April 21 posing health and infrastructural challenges.

Hyderabad Heatwave: Key Precautions for Residents

Authorities urge citizens to adopt preventive measures:

Avoid outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM.

between 11 AM and 4 PM. Stay hydrated with water, ORS, or coconut water.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use curtains/fans to cool indoor spaces.

Dr. Anika Reddy, a public health expert, warns, “Sudden exposure to 45°C temperatures can cause heatstroke, especially for children and the elderly.”

Why the Sudden Shift from Rains to Scorching Heat?

Meteorologists attribute the Hyderabad heatwave April 21 to a high-pressure system replacing moisture-laden winds. The recent rains briefly lowered temperatures but increased humidity, amplifying the perceived intensity of the incoming heat.

Health Risks and Advisory for Hyderabad Citizens

Hospitals are preparing for a surge in heat-related cases. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, and dehydration. The state government has:

Opened 24/7 emergency helplines.

Directed public parks to extend shaded areas.

Advised construction sites to adjust work hours.

Stay Alert as Heatwave Hits Hyderabad from April 21

With temperatures set to hit 45°C, Hyderabad’s heatwave starting April 21 demands immediate precautionary action. Residents are advised to monitor weather updates and adhere to health guidelines to mitigate risks.

Reported by Munsif News 24×7. Stay updated for real-time weather alerts.