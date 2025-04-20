Hyderabad

After Rains, Hyderabad Braces for Intense Heatwave from April 21: Temperatures to Hit 45°C

Hyderabad faces a sudden shift from rains to scorching heatwave with temperatures soaring to 45°C from April 21. Stay informed and prepared with critical safety tips.

Munsif Web Desk20 April 2025 - 16:09
Hyderabad heatwave from April 21: Residents advised to stay indoors during peak hours.
Hyderabad heatwave from April 21: Residents advised to stay indoors during peak hours.

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Residents of Hyderabad are set to experience extreme weather whiplash as a severe heatwave is forecast to grip the city starting Monday, April 21, 2025, just days after heavy rainfall brought temporary relief. Daytime temperatures are expected to spike sharply, reaching a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological reports.

Also Read: TGBIE Officially Announces Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 …

TGBIE Officially Announces Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Date: Check Release Time, Steps to Download

Hyderabad Heatwave from April 21: City Braces for 45°C Temperatures

Sharp Temperature Spike Expected Post-Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Hyderabad, highlighting a rapid transition from wet to extreme dry heat. Key details include:

  • Event: First major heatwave of 2025.
  • Start Date: April 21, 2025.
  • Peak Temperature: 45°C in central and suburban zones.
  • Weather Shift: Follows a week of moderate rainfall.

This abrupt change underscores Hyderabad’s volatile weather patterns, with the heatwave from April 21 posing health and infrastructural challenges.

Hyderabad Heatwave: Key Precautions for Residents

Authorities urge citizens to adopt preventive measures:

  • Avoid outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM.
  • Stay hydrated with water, ORS, or coconut water.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Use curtains/fans to cool indoor spaces.

Dr. Anika Reddy, a public health expert, warns, “Sudden exposure to 45°C temperatures can cause heatstroke, especially for children and the elderly.”

Why the Sudden Shift from Rains to Scorching Heat?

Meteorologists attribute the Hyderabad heatwave April 21 to a high-pressure system replacing moisture-laden winds. The recent rains briefly lowered temperatures but increased humidity, amplifying the perceived intensity of the incoming heat.

Health Risks and Advisory for Hyderabad Citizens

Hospitals are preparing for a surge in heat-related cases. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, and dehydration. The state government has:

  • Opened 24/7 emergency helplines.
  • Directed public parks to extend shaded areas.
  • Advised construction sites to adjust work hours.

Stay Alert as Heatwave Hits Hyderabad from April 21

With temperatures set to hit 45°C, Hyderabad’s heatwave starting April 21 demands immediate precautionary action. Residents are advised to monitor weather updates and adhere to health guidelines to mitigate risks.

Reported by Munsif News 24×7. Stay updated for real-time weather alerts.

Tags
Munsif Web Desk20 April 2025 - 16:09
Back to top button