After Rains, Hyderabad Braces for Intense Heatwave from April 21: Temperatures to Hit 45°C
Hyderabad faces a sudden shift from rains to scorching heatwave with temperatures soaring to 45°C from April 21. Stay informed and prepared with critical safety tips.
Residents of Hyderabad are set to experience extreme weather whiplash as a severe heatwave is forecast to grip the city starting Monday, April 21, 2025, just days after heavy rainfall brought temporary relief. Daytime temperatures are expected to spike sharply, reaching a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological reports.
Hyderabad Heatwave from April 21: City Braces for 45°C Temperatures
Sharp Temperature Spike Expected Post-Rains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Hyderabad, highlighting a rapid transition from wet to extreme dry heat. Key details include:
- Event: First major heatwave of 2025.
- Start Date: April 21, 2025.
- Peak Temperature: 45°C in central and suburban zones.
- Weather Shift: Follows a week of moderate rainfall.
This abrupt change underscores Hyderabad’s volatile weather patterns, with the heatwave from April 21 posing health and infrastructural challenges.
Hyderabad Heatwave: Key Precautions for Residents
Authorities urge citizens to adopt preventive measures:
- Avoid outdoor activities between 11 AM and 4 PM.
- Stay hydrated with water, ORS, or coconut water.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Use curtains/fans to cool indoor spaces.
Dr. Anika Reddy, a public health expert, warns, “Sudden exposure to 45°C temperatures can cause heatstroke, especially for children and the elderly.”
Why the Sudden Shift from Rains to Scorching Heat?
Meteorologists attribute the Hyderabad heatwave April 21 to a high-pressure system replacing moisture-laden winds. The recent rains briefly lowered temperatures but increased humidity, amplifying the perceived intensity of the incoming heat.
Health Risks and Advisory for Hyderabad Citizens
Hospitals are preparing for a surge in heat-related cases. Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, and dehydration. The state government has:
- Opened 24/7 emergency helplines.
- Directed public parks to extend shaded areas.
- Advised construction sites to adjust work hours.
Stay Alert as Heatwave Hits Hyderabad from April 21
With temperatures set to hit 45°C, Hyderabad’s heatwave starting April 21 demands immediate precautionary action. Residents are advised to monitor weather updates and adhere to health guidelines to mitigate risks.
