After Yesterday’s Devastating Rainfall, Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains Expected Again Today in Telangana
Following devastating rains, Telangana is bracing for more severe thunderstorms and heavy rains today, Sept 23. Get the latest forecast for western districts and Hyderabad, including high-risk areas and timings.
Hyderabad: Following yesterday’s devastating rainfall, Telangana is bracing for another day of severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, particularly in its western districts and parts of Hyderabad. The intense weather is predicted for today, September 23, 2025, from afternoon into the night, compounding the challenging conditions across the state.
High-Risk Districts Identified
The forecast indicates that the most severe weather will be concentrated in the western parts of Telangana. Residents in the following districts are advised to exercise caution:
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Medak
- Kamareddy
- Siddipet
- Sircilla
- Rangareddy
- Mahabubnagar
- Narayanpet
For the rest of the state, scattered moderate thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Telangana Weatherman
Hyderabad Weather Forecast
In Hyderabad, the day is expected to begin with light rains or drizzles. However, conditions are set to intensify later, with scattered moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms forecast, primarily in the western areas of the city from the afternoon onwards.
Currently, the city is experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of around 26°C. High humidity and moderate westerly winds are also being reported. Thunderstorms are likely to continue into the morning of September 24.
Continued Vigilance Urged
This continued severe weather development urges heightened preparedness, especially in the identified high-risk and flood-prone western districts. Authorities are advising citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions persist across the region.