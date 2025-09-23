After Yesterday’s Devastating Rainfall, Severe Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains Expected Again Today in Telangana

Hyderabad: Following yesterday’s devastating rainfall, Telangana is bracing for another day of severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, particularly in its western districts and parts of Hyderabad. The intense weather is predicted for today, September 23, 2025, from afternoon into the night, compounding the challenging conditions across the state.

High-Risk Districts Identified

The forecast indicates that the most severe weather will be concentrated in the western parts of Telangana. Residents in the following districts are advised to exercise caution:

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Siddipet

Sircilla

Rangareddy

Mahabubnagar

Narayanpet

For the rest of the state, scattered moderate thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. Telangana Weatherman

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

In Hyderabad, the day is expected to begin with light rains or drizzles. However, conditions are set to intensify later, with scattered moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms forecast, primarily in the western areas of the city from the afternoon onwards.

Currently, the city is experiencing cloudy conditions with a temperature of around 26°C. High humidity and moderate westerly winds are also being reported. Thunderstorms are likely to continue into the morning of September 24.

Continued Vigilance Urged

This continued severe weather development urges heightened preparedness, especially in the identified high-risk and flood-prone western districts. Authorities are advising citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions persist across the region.