Agarbatti Factory Fire in Gudimalkapur: What Went Wrong?

Hyderabad: A massive fire accident was reported at an agarbatti (incense stick) manufacturing warehouse located in Sitaramaraju Nagar Basti, under the Gudimalkapur Police Station limits in Hyderabad

No Casualties Reported, Only Property Damage

According to initial reports, the fire caused significant property loss but no injuries or casualties were reported. The incident took place in a densely populated residential area, raising concerns over safety, but swift action helped prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

Firefighters Swiftly Contain Flames

Upon receiving the alert, fire department personnel promptly reached the site and successfully doused the flames before the fire could escalate. Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke rising from the warehouse, prompting panic among local residents.

Police Launch Investigation Into Cause of Fire

Police teams from the Gudimalkapur Station also arrived at the scene and have registered a case. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary suspicions point toward an electrical short circuit or flammable material mishandling, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Local Authorities Urged to Enforce Safety Protocols

This incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter fire safety compliance in industrial and storage units operating in residential neighborhoods. Residents have called on local authorities to conduct regular inspections of such warehouses to prevent future incidents.