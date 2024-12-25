Agastya Nanda joins Ranbir Kapoor for Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made a notable appearance alongside Ranbir Kapoor at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch.

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is Raj Kapoor’s grandson. On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor shared an inside photo from the celebration on her Instagram handle, captioning it, “Family Christmas celebration.”

The image featured Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others, all posing together for a happy family group photo. Alia was seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms.

Shortly after Neetu shared the post, fans and celebrities showered love on the Kapoor family. Actress Urmila Matondkar and Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, both left heart emojis in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were noticeably absent from the photo. Earlier in the day, Ranbir and Alia attended the Christmas lunch with their daughter Raha Kapoor, who captured everyone’s attention with her adorable gestures, including waving at the paparazzi.

As the family prepared to leave, the paparazzi bid them farewell with cheerful goodbyes, and Raha melted hearts by waving back and even blowing flying kisses.

Last year’s Kapoor Christmas brunch was especially memorable, as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter Raha’s face to the paparazzi for the first time, marking her public debut. The annual lunch brought together nearly the entire Kapoor clan, who posed for their traditional family photo.

Aadar Jain attended the gathering with his girlfriend, Alekha, while Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were away, celebrating the holidays in London with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

The Kapoor Christmas brunch, a cherished tradition started by the late Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal, remains an intimate celebration of family and close friends.