‘Age not in Kharge’s favour, Rahul not able to deliver’: Moquim after expulsion from Congress

Cuttack: Former Odisha MLA and senior leader Mohammed Moquim, who was expelled from Congress over involvement in “anti-party activities”, on Monday said that party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are “not able to deliver” and a change in leadership is necessary.

It is pertinent here to mention that Moquim, father of sitting Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous, has recently stirred a debate in the party when he targeted the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the Odisha PCC president, Bhakta Charan Das, in a letter written to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

In an interview with IANS, Moquim said that after repeated election defeats of Congress, it is important for the party to make necessary changes, otherwise it will “shrink”.

He also talked about his letter to Sonia Gandhi, his meeting with Rahul Gandhi six months ago, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kharge’s leadership.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: You wrote a letter to the CPP chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and following that, you have been expelled from Congress for alleged involvement in anti-party activities. What do you have to say about this?

Mohammed Moquim: I have been expelled from the party, but what I wrote was true. After losing three parliamentary elections and suffering defeats in every state election, as a true party worker, if I don’t tell the truth to Sonia Gandhi and the party, the party will not be able to move forward. In Odisha, too, we have lost six times.

The party is not connecting with the people the way it should. I gave my suggestions to the party to bring out the truth about Mallikarjun Kharge, the party, and the faces that the entire country is watching. I hoped that the party would consider it and take corrective measures.

Rahul Gandhi was saying, ‘Don’t be afraid, each and every one of my workers is a lion, a mighty lion’. I thought that if we are not supposed to be afraid of anyone, we can also present our suggestions. However, I think the suggestions are not welcome. When the party expelled me without any discussion, I realised that this was just a PR stunt.

IANS: You met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi six months ago. What all did you talk about? Did you give your suggestions then?

Mohammed Moquim: Six months ago, when Rahul Gandhi came to Odisha, I did not have a personal conversation with him. In a meeting, which was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, I told them that the Congress party in Odisha was not functioning properly. Changes would have to be made to improve its functioning.

Even at the national level, Mallikarjun Kharge is not able to work out things, and Rahul Gandhi is not able to deliver; a team of leaders is needed there as well to take the Congress forward. If we don’t make corrections, this old party will gradually shrink. I submitted my concerns in writing on this issue, and I have no regrets. The party took action against me.

However, I have some hope that the discussion that has taken place at the national level because of my letter will give the CWC members a handle to consider this matter and bring the party back on the right track.

IANS: You said that Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are not able to work things out for the party. What does that mean?

Mohammed Moquim: Mallikarjun Kharge is the party president, and Rahul is LoP (in the Lok Sabha). We are losing election after election. After the parliamentary elections, we have lost the elections in five states. This requires a major overhaul. We need to figure out how to connect with people at the grassroots level to revive the Congress party. If we don’t do this and only focus on election campaigns, we won’t be able to win.

Changes need to be made to the structure and organisation. A restructuring is necessary, which I had suggested in my letter. The party didn’t consider it; instead, it expelled me. It wouldn’t be appropriate to say much more about the party. The Congress party is and will remain in my thoughts.

IANS: Do you think Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should lead Congress? You have raised this issue earlier, too. What is your take on this?

Mohammed Moquim: When Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of president after losing the elections, he took responsibility himself. Priyanka Gandhi is now with us and is active in politics. I had suggested that a team be formed under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership and a movement be launched.

IANS: You have also said that age is not in favour of Kharge and he will not be able to lead Congress. Why do you think so?

Mohammed Moquim: As far as Kharge is concerned, age is not in his favour. We are the opposition party. We will come into a position of power after a lot of hard work. The party president plays a big role. He should have influence everywhere. Now, his age is not in his favour. I had advised that he should be made an advisor and that younger people should be brought into the leadership.

I had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi regarding these things, which has reached her. It has been discussed among the high command. I am saddened that I was not consulted about this decision.

IANS: Will you be forming a new party?

Mohammed Moquim: I am a political person 24/7. I work for society. I need time. I didn’t know the party would take such a drastic step. Now, I will take further steps after consulting with my advisors.

I was a member of the Congress; these were all my friends. I hope I didn’t have any personal animosity with them. My intention was to bring about reforms within the party. I just hope the current leaders take Congress in the right direction.