Age relaxation issue for JKAS aspirants reaches climax as exam begins tomorrow

Srinagar: The issue of age relaxation for aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir administrative service (JKAS) competitive exams reached a climax as the exam begins on Sunday with no official word on whether the age relaxation proposal reportedly cleared by the cabinet had been approved by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha or not.

Voicing serious concern on the issue, former Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti said on X, “Aspirants of the JKPSC CCE are caught in a tussle between the LG and the CM. In this freezing cold, they are out on the streets asking for nothing more than basic fairness -age relaxation and a reasonable exam schedule.”

“I urge @OfficeOfLGJandK and @OmarAbdullah to step in and resolve this issue without any further delay,” she said.

Joining the concern on this issue concerning the future of hundreds of aspirants, who otherwise, are not eligible to appear in tomorrow’s exam, CPI(M) leader and MLA, M.Y. Tarigami said, “The proposal to enhance the upper age limit for JKAS aspirants has been forwarded to Raj Bhavan for approval, even as the examination is scheduled to commence tomorrow. Conducting the test while such a crucial decision is still pending places aspirants at a clear disadvantage.”

“Moreover, many candidates travelling from outside Jammu and Kashmir are stranded due to flight cancellations. The examination must be deferred until the approval process is duly concluded,” he said.

The exam is scheduled for Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir, and the Public Service Commission conducting this prestigious examination, has already issued admit cards to the aspirants.

Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesperson of the ruling National Conference (NC) and MLA, said that the proposal to relax the upper age limit of candidates for the JKAS competitive exam has been forwarded by the Omar Abdullah-headed government to Manoj Sinha for approval.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Bhawan.