Agniveer 2025-26: Indian Army Extends Registration Deadline till April 25 – Apply Now!

Hyderabad: The Indian Army has officially extended the deadline for online registration under the Agnipath Scheme for the Agniveer recruitment cycle 2025-26. Aspiring candidates now have until April 25, 2025, to submit their applications through the official recruitment portal: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Initially, the registration window was open from March 12 to April 10, but the extension comes as a relief for many candidates who were unable to complete the process within the original timeframe. This move is aimed at encouraging more youth to take part in the Agnipath Scheme and serve the nation.

The Agnipath Scheme, launched in 2022, offers young individuals an opportunity to serve in the armed forces for a four-year period as Agniveers. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize the military while providing disciplined and skilled citizens to the country.

Interested candidates are advised to complete their registration at the earliest and ensure that they meet all eligibility criteria outlined on the official website.