Ahan Shetty Wraps Pune Schedule of ‘Border 2’ with Varun Dhawan & Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty has officially wrapped up the Pune shooting schedule for his much-anticipated war drama “Border 2”, where he stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. The film, a spiritual successor to the 1997 classic Border, is being directed by Anurag Singh and is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Ahan Shetty Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ahan shared glimpses from the shoot, including pictures and videos with his co-stars and director. In the caption, he wrote:

“Aur kya hai yeh border..? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hain. That’s a wrap in Pune… onto the next one.”

The post received praise from fans and fellow actors alike, further fueling excitement for the film.

Varun Dhawan Celebrates NDA Shoot Wrap with Ahan

A day earlier, Varun Dhawan had also wrapped up his portion of the NDA (National Defence Academy) schedule in Pune. He shared a lighthearted video on Instagram showing him and Ahan enjoying chai and biscuits, captioned:

“#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot – it’s a wrap for me at NDA. Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath.”

Ahan Pays Tribute to Father Suniel Shetty’s Legacy

In a touching post, Ahan reflected on his journey and his father Suniel Shetty’s iconic role in the original Border (1997). Posting a collage of him and his father in uniform, Ahan captioned it:

“Har beta kahin na kahin apne baap jaisa banna chahta hai.”

The tribute resonated with fans who remember Suniel’s powerful performance as Capt. Bhairon Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh Adds Vibes from the Set

Meanwhile, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh continues to entertain fans with fun updates from the set. On July 10, he posted a video dancing to “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam” from SRK’s Duplicate, spreading his signature energy from the hotel to the car ride.

All-Star Cast & Patriotic Storyline Set for 2026 Release

Border 2 features an ensemble cast including:

Ahan Shetty

Diljit Dosanjh

Varun Dhawan

Sunny Deol (returning in a key role)

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and presented by T-Series in association with J.P. Films. It promises to bring untold stories of Indian armed forces to the big screen.

Release Date: January 23, 2026

Director: Anurag Singh

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol

Genre: War/Drama

Production: T-Series & J.P. Films