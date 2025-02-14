Ahmed Khan Shares His Love Story with Wife Shaira Khan on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: Director and choreographer Ahmed Khan recently opened up about his 27-year-long marriage to Shaira Khan and shared a heartwarming tale of their love story this Valentine’s Day.

A Love at First Sight Story

Ahmed Khan recalled the moment he first met Shaira, describing it as love at first sight. He revealed, “I was at a movie set shooting, and Shaira had come to visit. I was spellbound just looking at her and how beautifully she presented herself.”

Determined to get to know her, Ahmed sent his assistants — Remo, Longi, Puneet, and Umesh — to get her contact details. However, the number she provided turned out to be the wrong one. Despite the mishap, Ahmed later got a chance to meet her again. “It was maybe destiny,” he said, “I got to meet her and we had a chat about life. Our thoughts and ideas about a happy future were similar.”

A Strong and Supportive Partner

The choreographer praised Shaira for being his unwavering support. He said, “Shaira is somebody who never gets angry while always giving us a reality check. She has been a rock and always managed things with utmost grace.”

Shaira Khan is a producer and co-founded Paperdoll Entertainment. Together, they have produced films like Paathshaala and Ek Paheli Leela. The couple is also proud parents to two sons, Subhaan Khan and Azaan Khan.

Professional Ventures: ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

On the professional front, Ahmed Khan is preparing for the final marathon schedule of his highly anticipated film, Welcome to the Jungle.

The movie, part of the popular Welcome franchise, features an ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The franchise began with the release of Welcome in 2007, followed by Welcome Back in 2015. Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest installment.

Ahmed and Shaira’s enduring love story continues to inspire many, proving that love, patience, and mutual respect make for a lasting partnership.