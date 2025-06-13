Ahmedabad Plane Crash Survivor Vishwas Recounts Terrifying Ordeal: “I Woke Up Surrounded by Dead Bodies and...”

New Delhi – In a chilling testimony, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, one of the survivors of the recent Air India plane crash, recounted the horrifying moments following the accident. Speaking to a media outlet, he said, “When I opened my eyes, there were dead bodies around me.

I panicked and tried to run. The aircraft debris was scattered all around me. Someone came forward to help, and I was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.”

Passenger and Crew Details Released

According to Air India, the flight carried a total of 230 passengers, which included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals. The aircraft crew consisted of 12 members, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Aircraft Reached Only 600–800 Feet Before Crashing

Aviation experts revealed that the aircraft had reached an altitude of only 600 to 800 feet before it went down. Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control confirmed that the pilots had issued a “Mayday” emergency call at 1:39 PM, indicating a critical situation on board.

Possible Causes: Engine Failure or Bird Strike

Preliminary analysis based on available video footage suggests that the crash might have been caused by engine malfunction or a bird strike. TV footage shows that the aircraft descended rapidly shortly after takeoff, and its landing gear remained extended, which could have contributed to the crash.

First Crash Involving Boeing Dreamliner in India

This marks the first-ever crash involving a Boeing Dreamliner in India. Known for its state-of-the-art features and high safety standards, the Dreamliner has had a strong safety record globally until now.

India’s Second Major Air Crash Since 2020

This tragic incident is India’s second major air disaster since 2020, when an Air India Express flight skidded off the wet runway at Kozhikode Airport in Kerala. That crash resulted in the aircraft breaking into two and claimed the lives of 21 people, including both pilots.

Authorities continue to investigate the latest crash to determine the exact cause and ensure such incidents do not occur again.