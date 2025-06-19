Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran Expresses Deep Regret

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident that has left the nation in shock, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, claiming hundreds of lives. The fatal crash has not only resulted in a massive human tragedy but has also marked a dark day for the Tata Group, which owns Air India.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran Issues Statement

In an official statement, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway, and a preliminary report could take at least one month to be finalized.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives,” said Chandrasekaran.

No Technical Issues Detected in Recent Inspections

Chandrasekaran clarified that the aircraft involved in the crash had passed all recent safety checks and no technical faults were identified. He emphasized that the pilots were highly experienced, and the airline has always maintained strict operational safety standards.

Full-Scale Investigation Launched

The Tata Group Chairman assured the public that every aspect of the incident is being evaluated, and the cause of the crash will be determined through rigorous and transparent investigation procedures.

Heartfelt Apologies and Support for Victims’ Families

On behalf of Air India and the Tata Group, Chandrasekaran offered heartfelt apologies to the families of the victims. He assured that the company is fully committed to supporting the affected families in every way possible during this devastating time.