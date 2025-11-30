Ahmedabad to host Gita Mahotsav tomorrow

Ahmedabad: On the occasion of Gita Jayanti, the District Education Offices of Ahmedabad Rural and City, in collaboration with the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board, will organise a district-level ‘Gita Mahotsav’ on December 1. The main event will be held at Swaminarayan International School, Ranip, featuring ‘Gita pujan’, a collective recitation of chapters from the Bhagavad Gita, and an exhibition themed around the Sanskrit language and Indian culture.

In addition to the central programme, three review centres across Ahmedabad will host Gita recitation sessions and Shat Subhashita chanting, enabling wider participation among students and teachers. Around 200 participants are expected to participate in the celebrations, and certificates will be awarded to all contributors. Ahead of the event, the District Education Officer’s office conducted a review meeting to oversee preparations and ensure smooth organisation of the cultural and spiritual programme.

In Gujarat, Gita Mahotsav has been organised for many years as a cultural and spiritual initiative that blends education, tradition and community participation. Schools, colleges, Sanskrit boards, and local administrations across the state mark the occasion with mass Gita recitations, cultural programmes, exhibitions on Sanskrit heritage, and public gatherings that highlight the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Over time, the festival has grown into a widespread movement in Gujarat, with celebrations in temples, educational institutions, and district-level events reflecting the state’s long-standing commitment to preserving Sanskrit, promoting value-based education, and nurturing a deeper understanding of the Gita’s philosophical wisdom among students and citizens alike. Gita Mahotsav in India is an annual celebration marking the birth of the Bhagavad Gita, observed with spiritual, cultural and educational activities across the country.

Held on Gita Jayanti, the day believed to commemorate Lord Krishna’s discourse to Arjuna on the Kurukshetra battlefield, the festival includes mass Gita recitations, seminars, cultural performances, exhibitions on Indian philosophy, and youth-oriented competitions. From schools and universities to temples and government institutions, the event promotes the Gita’s teachings on duty, resilience and righteousness, while highlighting India’s Sanskrit heritage. Originating as a regional event in Kurukshetra, Haryana, Gita Mahotsav has now evolved into a nationwide celebration that brings together scholars, students, and devotees to honour one of India’s most influential spiritual texts.

