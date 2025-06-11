AI City Coming Soon! Telangana’s 200-Acre Smart Hub to Boost Tech Innovation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to establish a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) City near Hyderabad. Telangana Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu announced on Tuesday that the AI City will span 200 acres in the Future City zone, developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“We are consulting global experts to finalize the AI City’s design and technical layout. We are in the final stages of planning and will lay the foundation stone in a few weeks,” the minister said.

Boost to Telangana’s Technology Ecosystem

The AI City is aimed at strengthening Telangana’s technology and innovation ecosystem, with the goal of making Hyderabad a global hub for emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and data science. The initiative reflects the state’s ambition to attract cutting-edge industries and enhance digital infrastructure.

MoUs Signed with UAE Firms to Attract ₹2,125 Crore in Investment

The Telangana government also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital, two UAE-based firms. These companies have partnered with five Telangana-based enterprises, pledging to invest ₹2,125 crore and generate over 5,000 jobs across the state.

₹400 Crore Released for MSME Subsidies

In another major announcement, Sridhar Babu declared the release of ₹400 crore to clear pending subsidy dues for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“The total outstanding subsidy dues are ₹4,700 crore. We plan to clear them in phases to bring much-needed relief to the MSME sector,” he added.

Telangana Reinforces Commitment to Innovation and Economic Growth

With the upcoming AI City, foreign investments, and MSME support, the Telangana government is reinforcing its commitment to economic development, job creation, and innovation. These initiatives are expected to enhance the state’s competitive edge in the national and global tech landscape.