AI Express flights cancelled for 2nd consecutive day; passengers unhappy

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode: Air India Express passengers who were promised travel to various destinations from airports in Kerala were left stranded on Thursday as their flights were unexpectedly canceled for the second day in a row.

Travelers at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kannur airports faced disappointment when flights to Gulf nations were called off at the last minute for the second consecutive day. This sudden cancellation has sparked frustration and caused inconvenience among passengers who relied on the airline’s assurance for their travel plans.

“I was assured by Air India Express yesterday that I can travel to Qatar on Thursday. But they did not keep their promise. I was told at the last moment that my flight has been cancelled again for the second consecutive day,” an aggrieved passenger at Karipur airport in Kozhikode told reporters. Another passenger, who claimed his work visa would expire today, told a TV channel at Thiruvananthapuram airport that when his flight to the Gulf region was cancelled yesterday, he was given a ticket for today.

“When I arrived here (Thiruvananthapuram airport), the airline told me that the flight was cancelled. If I do not reach my place of work by tonight, my visa will expire and I will lose my job,” he said. Another passenger at the Thiruvananthapuram airport said that AI Express asked him to take a ticket on another airline, but he was unable to do so.

“Why can’t they help us get tickets on another airline? Let them charge us for that,” he said. Air India Express has issued termination letters to around 25 cabin crew members who reported sick that led to the cancellation of more than 90 flights, airline sources said on Thursday.

The Tata Group-owned airline has also given an ultimatum to the remaining cabin crew members reporting sick to join back duty by 4 pm on Thursday or face termination, they added. Air India Express has also cancelled at least 60 flights for Thursday due to the non-availability of cabin crew, the sources said, and added that mass leaves by a section of the cabin crew have caused immense inconvenience to passengers.