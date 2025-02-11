AI Writing Codes for Humanity in This Century, Time to Democratize Tech: PM Modi

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), describing it as writing the codes of humanity in this century.

Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders, PM Modi emphasized the remarkable impact AI is having on transforming lives worldwide.

Democratizing Technology and AI’s Role in Governance

PM Modi emphasized the need to democratize technology, stating that AI can play a crucial role in achieving this goal. He noted that AI is already reshaping various sectors, including polity, economy, security, and society. “AI is writing the code for humanity in this century,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the unprecedented scale and speed at which AI is developing, along with its rapid global adoption, including in India. “Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture, and more,” PM Modi added.

Collective Global Efforts for AI Governance

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for AI. He emphasized that AI’s potential to transform lives must be coupled with responsible development and governance to ensure equitable access and benefits for all.

Strengthening India-France Partnership in AI

PM Modi also spoke about the long-standing collaboration between India and France, citing initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA). He mentioned that advancing the partnership in AI is a natural progression from sustainability to innovation, aiming to create a smarter and responsible future.

He also pointed out that AI models must be efficient and sustainable, with minimal data and resource requirements to ensure their long-term viability.

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure

Praising India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI), PM Modi noted that it is built around an open and accessible network. This infrastructure is designed to modernize the economy, reform governance, and transform the lives of the people by providing a wide range of applications.

The AI Action Summit

The AI Action Summit brought together global leaders and top tech CEOs to discuss the future of AI, focusing on innovation and ethical development. The summit marked a key moment for collaboration and future planning in AI, and PM Modi’s participation highlighted India’s commitment to driving innovation and responsible AI development.

PM Modi’s Visit to Paris

PM Modi arrived in Paris on Monday and headed to Elysee Palace, where he attended a dinner hosted by President Macron. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including US Vice President JD Vance, with whom PM Modi had a brief meeting. During this meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated Vice President Vance on his victory in the US Presidential elections.

Beyond the AI Summit, PM Modi’s visit will include significant bilateral engagements with President Macron. The two leaders will address the India-France CEOs Forum and hold discussions on economic collaboration, technology partnerships, and strategic initiatives.