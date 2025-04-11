AIADMK-BJP Alliance: Amit Shah Backs EPS as CM Face for 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the polls in alliance with the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

He further indicated that the coalition would be led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), positioning him as the likely Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA in the state.

Alliance Built on ‘Mutual Understanding’, Says Shah

Speaking at a joint press conference held at a private hotel in Chennai, Amit Shah described the AIADMK-BJP partnership as “organic,” emphasizing that no demands were placed by the BJP during the formation of the alliance. He expressed confidence that the NDA would form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

When asked about the possible inclusion of other political figures such as former CM O. Panneerselvam (OPS) or Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran in the NDA alliance, Shah stated that it was an internal matter of the AIADMK and chose not to comment further.

DMK Diverting Public Focus, Claims Shah

Targeting the ruling DMK, Shah accused the party of bringing up polarizing topics such as the three-language policy, Sanatana Dharma, and delimitation. He claimed these issues were being raised to distract the public from more pressing concerns in the state.

Awaiting Formal Confirmation from BJP

While Shah’s remarks strongly suggest BJP’s endorsement of EPS as the CM face, an official confirmation from the BJP’s central leadership regarding the 2026 electoral strategy is still awaited.