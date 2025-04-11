AIADMK to Lead NDA in Tamil Nadu: HM Amit Shah Announces Revival of Alliance

Chennai: In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the AIADMK will lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

During a press conference in Chennai, Amit Shah confirmed that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will be the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance in the state. He described the AIADMK-BJP relationship as a “natural partnership.”

Revival of a Broken Alliance

This announcement marks the revival of a partnership that had fractured in September 2023 following a bitter fallout between the two parties, primarily due to controversial remarks made by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai.

Annamalai’s Remarks Sparked Rift

Annamalai’s comments about iconic Dravidian leaders like C.N. Annadurai and J. Jayalalithaa had deeply offended AIADMK leadership, resulting in a public rift. The alliance, once active in the 2019 and 2021 elections, dissolved ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Setbacks in 2024 Elections

The split proved costly for both parties as they suffered setbacks in the 2024 general elections. The BJP had earlier won four seats in the 2021 Assembly elections while AIADMK had secured 66.

Shah’s Visit to Chennai and Key Meetings

HM Shah arrived in Chennai early Friday and was received by key BJP leaders including K. Annamalai, Union Minister L. Murugan, and senior figures such as Tamilisai Soundararajan and Pon Radhakrishnan. He held strategic meetings with BJP and RSS leaders including S. Gurumurthy of Thuglak magazine.

Behind-the-Scenes Efforts for Reconciliation

Political observers note that reconciliation efforts had already begun weeks earlier. EPS and senior AIADMK leaders, including S.P. Velumani and K.P. Munusamy, met Shah in New Delhi, indicating a thaw in relations.

Demand for Annamalai’s Replacement

Sources revealed that AIADMK leadership requested the BJP high command to consider removing Annamalai to facilitate the alliance. Subsequently, on April 4, Annamalai declared he would no longer seek any official party role, easing tensions.

RSS Played a Crucial Role

Senior RSS functionaries reportedly played a pivotal role in reviving the alliance, urging the BJP’s central leadership to rebuild ties with AIADMK — a major Dravidian party and the BJP’s best shot at gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu.

Strategic Move Against DMK

With the ruling DMK as their primary political rival, a renewed AIADMK-BJP alliance positions the NDA as a serious contender in Tamil Nadu’s political battleground.

Preparation for 2026 Assembly Elections Begins

With the 2026 elections approaching, both parties are expected to begin groundwork including campaign coordination, candidate selection, and constituency-level planning.

Alliance Set to Reshape Tamil Nadu Politics

Analysts believe the united front may tap into anti-incumbency sentiment and consolidate voter bases across the state. This realignment is likely to reshape the political narrative in Tamil Nadu.

All Eyes on 2026

As the countdown to the 2026 Assembly elections begins, the focus will be on how effectively this renewed alliance translates into electoral momentum and reshapes the state’s political future.