New AICC In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan Arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Meenakshi Natarajan, the newly-appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Telangana, arrived in Hyderabad on Friday by train to formally take charge of her assignment. Her visit marks a crucial step in reinforcing the party’s leadership and addressing internal challenges ahead of the upcoming elections.

Warm Reception at Kachiguda Railway Station

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders, including TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, extended a warm welcome to Natarajan at Kachiguda Railway Station. Party members and supporters were impressed by her simplicity and grassroots-oriented approach, a quality that has earned her recognition within the Congress ranks.

High-Profile Meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

After her arrival, Meenakshi Natarajan proceeded to the Dilkusha Guest House, where she met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The meeting was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. The discussions reportedly focused on the party’s strategy, strengthening the Congress presence in Telangana, and resolving internal disputes.

Participation in TPCC Executive Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan

On her first official visit to Hyderabad, Natarajan attended the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s extended executive meeting at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan. The high-level meeting was attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, state ministers, and senior Congress leaders.

Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed optimism about Natarajan’s leadership, stating on social media platform ‘X’:

“Welcomed AICC Incharge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan ji, to the PCC Executive Committee Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan today. Her guidance will strengthen our resolve to take Congress closer to the people of Telangana. Looking forward to working under her leadership.”

Meenakshi Natarajan’s Appointment and Key Challenges

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as the Telangana in-charge on February 14, replacing Deepa Dasmunshi, who had held additional charge of the state since December 2023. Dasmunshi, the AICC in-charge for Kerala and Lakshadweep, was overseeing Telangana on an interim basis following the Congress victory in the state.

Natarajan takes charge at a time when internal dissidence within the party has surfaced. Reports indicate that a section of Congress MLAs is dissatisfied with the state leadership’s functioning. Recently, around 10 party MLAs allegedly held a secret meeting, sparking speculation about internal discord. Their concerns primarily revolve around the role of a senior minister within the state government.

Addressing Party Dissidence and Internal Conflicts

Among those reported to be unhappy with the current situation are TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman G. Chinna Reddy and TPCC Working President Anjan Kumar Yadav. They are expected to meet Natarajan to voice their grievances and seek resolutions to strengthen party unity ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

Another major challenge for Natarajan is handling the controversy surrounding MLC Teenmar Mallanna. The MLC recently caused an uproar by setting fire to a caste survey report, alleging that it was a conspiracy against Backward Classes (BCs). His remarks targeting Congress leaders from the Reddy community have further complicated the situation for the party leadership.

Strengthening Congress in Telangana: The Road Ahead

With her extensive experience and commitment to grassroots politics, Meenakshi Natarajan’s immediate task will be to bring unity within the Telangana Congress, resolve internal disputes, and reinforce the party’s connection with the public. As she assumes her new role, her leadership will be critical in shaping the Congress strategy in the state and ensuring the party remains a formidable force in Telangana politics.

Her visit to Hyderabad signifies the beginning of a new chapter for the Telangana Congress, with renewed efforts to consolidate its position and prepare for future political challenges.