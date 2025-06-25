AICWA Demands Suspension of Diljit Dosanjh’s Social Media Accounts in India

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 has intensified. The All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded the immediate suspension of all his social media accounts in India.

AICWA Writes to Prime Minister Modi

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICWA has called for the removal of all songs and movies featuring Diljit from streaming platforms like YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, and various OTT platforms. The association also demanded a permanent ban on his live concerts and public performances across the country.

Call for Investigation and CBFC Ban

AICWA has also urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the funding of Sardaar Ji 3 and impose a nationwide ban on its release. Additionally, the association has appealed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reject certification of any future films involving Diljit Dosanjh, calling for a complete boycott of the actor from Indian cinema.

Background: National Sentiment Against Pakistan

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of AICWA, earlier released a strong statement calling for a nationwide boycott of the film. He appealed to artists across India’s film industries to not collaborate with Diljit on any project, including live performances.

He stated, “Despite the recent brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent Indians, Diljit has shockingly chosen to cast a Pakistani artist in his film.”

Previous AICWA Stance Post-Pulwama Attack

Following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, AICWA had officially boycotted all Pakistani artists from working in India and warned the industry of strict action for violating this stand.

Accusations Against Hania Aamir

The controversy escalated further as Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, cast in Sardaar Ji 3, was accused of sharing anti-India content on her social media. These posts allegedly came after India’s counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack.