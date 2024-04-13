Middle East

Aid trucks enter Gaza through new northern crossing

Four truckloads of humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip through a northern crossing point newly opened by Israel, Palestinian sources and Israeli officials said.

Gaza: Four truckloads of humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip through a northern crossing point newly opened by Israel, Palestinian sources and Israeli officials said.

The food aid entered Gaza late Thursday night and had been received by UN World Food Program personnel, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency on Friday on condition of anonymity.

The sources noted that preparations are underway to operate bakeries in Gaza and North Gaza governorates, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said that the Israel Defense Forces and the Office of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) coordinated the aid delivery.

COGAT is an Israeli Defence Ministry unit that coordinates with the Palestinians.

Adraee said on social media platform X that the trucks underwent strict security inspection by Israeli border authorities at the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza and were escorted by armed forces.

Israeli public radio reported that the opening of the new crossing came amid mounting American and international pressure. The crossing point is near the “Erez/Beit Hanoun” crossing damaged in the ongoing war.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which Israel had blocked from continuing working in northern Gaza, considered the new move “will help save lives and avoid famine”.

