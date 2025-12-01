AIDS Can Be Controlled Only When Discrimination Ends: Experts at World AIDS Day Programme

Hyderabad: AIDS continues to pose a significant public health challenge, but experts stress that awareness and the elimination of discrimination are key to controlling its spread. This message was underscored at the World AIDS Day Awareness Walk organised by Kamineni Hospitals on Monday, where Telangana SARC (Scientific and Applied Research Centre) Joint Director Dr. Anuradha participated as the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

Around 300 participants—including doctors, medical students, nursing staff, and members of the public—joined the walk, carrying placards highlighting important messages on HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

Speaking at the event, Consultant Physician Dr. Srikrishna Raghavendra revealed that India currently has 24 lakh HIV-positive individuals, including 1.4 lakh in Telangana. “Half of the affected population comprises men and the other half women. Due to increased testing, cases are also being detected in children, mostly due to transmission from parents,” he said.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

He advised individuals experiencing symptoms such as frequent fever, persistent weakness, or unexplained fatigue to seek timely medical evaluation. “Testing positive for HIV is not a cause for panic. The first step is to register at an ICTC centre. For residents of the LB Nagar area, an ICTC centre is available in Vanasthalipuram,” he added.

The Kamineni ART Centre, operational under the PPP model since 2022, provides free antiretroviral medication in line with government guidelines. ART services are also available at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, and Chest Hospital. The Kamineni F-ICTC Centre currently has 1,200 registered individuals, with 35–40 patients visiting daily for medication and regular follow-ups. Awareness programmes are also being conducted for women, transgender persons, and other vulnerable groups.

Senior Consultant Physician Dr. M. Swami emphasised that discrimination against HIV-positive individuals persists, even within the healthcare system. “Some healthcare providers still hesitate to treat HIV patients. This mindset must change. Everyone deserves equal care,” he said.

Also Read: Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka’s death toll climbs to 334

Medical Superintendent Dr. Anjaiah Kanusali highlighted that HIV transmission occurs mainly through unprotected sexual contact, unsafe blood transfusions, and certain other exposures. “With proper precautions, HIV transmission is preventable. Even if someone tests positive, there is no need to worry. Free antiretroviral therapy is available through government centres. Patients only need to register and adhere to treatment regularly,” he explained.

The programme was attended by Organizing Chairperson and Head of General Medicine Prof. Dr. Shyam Sundar, Principal Dr. Sudhir Babu Padugul, Senior Consultant Physician Dr. J. Harikrishna, Consultant Physician Dr. Pradeep Kumar Patel, ART Centre CMO Dr. Peddi Ramakrishna, Prof. Dr. P. Ratnachari, Dr. I. Suresh, Assistant Professor Dr. Dakshayani, and others.