AIIMS Raipur crosses 100 robotic surgeries in four months

Raipur: AIIMS Raipur has completed 100 robotic-assisted surgeries within four months of launching its robotic programme, marking an important milestone for advanced surgical care in Central India, the institute said on Monday. The centre has performed a range of procedures, including nephrectomy, cystectomy, hemicolectomy, prostatectomy, pyeloplasty, hernia repairs, gastrectomy, hysterectomy, reflecting both rapid adoption and growing clinical capability.

“Completing 100 robotic surgeries in a short time reflects the team’s disciplined approach to training and our focus on delivering consistent, high-quality care. Our priority is to ensure patients benefit meaningfully from this technology, and we are seeing that in practice: smaller incisions, less pain, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery,” said Dr. Ashok Jindal, Executive Director, AIIMS Raipur, in a statement.

“These improvements make the overall care experience smoother for patients and reaffirm the importance of building a strong, well-supported ecosystem for safe and effective adoption of the technology,” he added. AIIMS Raipur launched a robotic-assisted surgery programme in August 2025, becoming the first government hospital in Central India to offer this technology. The programme aims to make minimally invasive care more accessible for patients in Chhattisgarh and neighboring states, while also creating a structured pathway for surgeon training and academic development.

“This achievement reflects AIIMS Raipur’s growing strength in robotic-assisted surgery. Improved operating efficiency is enabling us to manage more cases each day, reduce patient waiting times — especially for general surgeries — and expand access to advanced robotic care across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states,” said Dr. Debajyoti Mohanty, Professor and Head of General Surgery at AIIMS Raipur.

This combination has enabled surgeons like Dr. Amit Sharma, Additional Professor of Urology & Renal Transplant at AIIMS Raipur, to achieve operating times of 154 to 170 minutes for prostate surgeries, well below the global average of about 200 minutes, the Institute said.