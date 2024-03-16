AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Moves Supreme Court to Halt CAA Implementation

Hyderabad: In a significant legal maneuver, Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has petitioned the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, along with the accompanying Rules, 2024.

As reported by ANI, Owaisi underscored the urgency of halting the processing of citizenship applications under the amended Citizenship Act until the legal proceedings reach a resolution.

The petition filed by Owaisi also calls for a directive from the court to suspend the enforcement of both the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and its accompanying Rules until a final judgment is rendered on the matter. This move comes after earlier attempts to challenge the CAA in court were met with the government’s assertion that rules had not yet been formulated.

Addressing concerns about the CAA’s impact, Owaisi has consistently raised questions about its discriminatory nature, particularly regarding the fate of marginalized communities like Muslims in Assam who were reportedly excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. At a recent public gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi questioned the disparity in treatment, highlighting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s assurances of citizenship for Hindus while Muslim applicants face uncertainty.

Owaisi’s criticism of the BJP’s stance on the CAA emphasizes the constitutional principles at stake, vehemently opposing any legislation that discriminates on the basis of religion. He has stressed the nationwide ramifications of such policies, cautioning against the potential statelessness of millions of citizens.

The timing of the Union Home Ministry’s introduction of regulations for CAA enforcement, just before the Lok Sabha elections, has further fueled controversy surrounding the contentious law. Designed to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted migrants from neighboring countries, the CAA has drawn criticism for its selective approach, targeting specific religious groups while excluding others.

As the legal battle over the CAA intensifies, Owaisi’s latest move signals a continued effort to challenge the law’s constitutionality and ensure the protection of fundamental rights for all citizens, regardless of religious affiliation.