AIMIM Hosts Seerat-un-Nabi Essay Writing Contest: 10,000 Students, including 300 Non-Muslims, Take Part

Hyderabad: An essay writing competition on the life of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, organized by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Nampally constituency, concluded with remarkable success. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain said it was a matter of pride that more than 10,000 students took part in the competition.

He said the purpose of this initiative by AIMIM was to encourage children to study and write about the life of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. He expressed gratitude to parents who motivated their children to participate despite the ongoing exam season.

Majid Hussain also credited the success of the event to the extraordinary support of MS Schools and Colleges, their staff, and coordinators Latif, Ilyas, Owais, and Anwar.

Every participant was given a gift voucher, a special gift, a participation certificate, a badge, and a letter of thanks addressed to parents. A total of 213 awards, including first, second, and consolation prizes, were also announced. The results will be declared within two to three days through AIMIM’s official social media platforms.

Highlighting another unique aspect, Majid Hussain said nearly 300 non-Muslim students, including those from Hindu and Christian communities, also participated. Special prizes were reserved for students who wrote essays in Telugu. Compared to last year, this year witnessed a significant rise in participation from non-Muslim students, which he described as a matter of pride.