AIMIM Hosts Sewing Machines Distribution Program in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

In an effort to empower women and provide them with employment opportunities, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) organized a Sewing Machines Distribution Program at the Halqa-e-Parlimaani in Yakutpura.

Safiya Begum23 February 2025 - 16:32
Hyderabad: In an effort to empower women and provide them with employment opportunities, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) organized a Sewing Machines Distribution Program at the Halqa-e-Parlimaani in Yakutpura. The event, led by AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, saw the distribution of 334 sewing machines to women who had successfully completed training and exams at the Sewing Center Camp.

Empowering Women with Employment Opportunities

The initiative aims to provide women with skills and resources to start their own sewing businesses, opening up opportunities for sustainable income. Additionally, 67 sewing machines had already been distributed earlier, making this program a significant step toward creating job opportunities for local women.

Key Figures Attend the Event

The event was graced by AIMIM Yakutpura MLA, Jaffar Husain, along with Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, PA to Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi. Several other AIMIM corporators, area leaders, and dedicated workers of the Majlis were also present, showing their support for the initiative.

This distribution program is expected to not only empower women but also contribute to the economic growth of the region, creating a positive impact on the lives of many. Insha’Allah, this initiative will lead to further opportunities for women across Hyderabad.

