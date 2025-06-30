AIMIM in Talks with Maha Gathbandhan for Bihar Elections?: Owaisi Targets NDA

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has confirmed that discussions are underway with leaders of the Mahagathbandhan — comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress — regarding a possible alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections slated for later this year. The primary goal of the coalition would be to dethrone the BJP-NDA alliance from power in Bihar.

AIMIM Plans to Contest from Seemanchal

Owaisi stated that AIMIM plans to contest from Seemanchal, a region where the party reportedly has a strong network of grassroots activists. He asserted that if the Mahagathbandhan refuses to partner with AIMIM, his party would field candidates in all constituencies across Bihar.

“Our Bihar state president Akhtarul Imam is actively working towards ensuring the defeat of the NDA,” Owaisi said.

Allegations on Voter List Tampering

Owaisi raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll. He criticised the “special intensive revision” of the voters’ list and accused authorities of targeting poor families, especially in flood-affected areas like Seemanchal.

“People have lost their homes and documents. In such conditions, how can the poorest produce birth certificates, domicile papers, or parental documentation to stay on the voters’ list?” he questioned.

Owaisi warned that this move could result in thousands of poor citizens being disenfranchised, thereby denying them their democratic right to vote.

AIMIM’s Broader Political Strategy

This move signals AIMIM’s broader ambition to expand its electoral footprint beyond Hyderabad and Telangana, where the party holds a stronghold. The Bihar Assembly elections are likely to see fierce multi-cornered contests, and the outcome could have implications for the national political landscape ahead of the 2029 general elections.