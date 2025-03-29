AIMIM Leader Tahir Hussain Granted Regular Bail in Money Laundering Case Linked to 2020 Delhi Riots

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi has granted regular bail to former AAP councillor and AIMIM leader Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case linked to the 2020 North East Delhi riots. However, he will remain in custody in connection with the larger conspiracy case related to the riots.

Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 6, 2020, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court noted that he had already undergone half of the sentence prescribed in the money laundering case, leading to the bail decision.

Despite this relief, Hussain continues to face serious allegations in the larger conspiracy case of the Delhi riots, which is still under investigation. His role in the violence remains a subject of scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.

The 2020 North East Delhi riots led to widespread violence, loss of life, and damage to property, prompting multiple criminal and financial investigations. The ED had accused Hussain of using illicit funds to incite violence.

Further legal proceedings in the Delhi riots conspiracy case will determine Hussain’s future course in the judicial process.