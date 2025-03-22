AIMIM MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj Demands Immediate Restoration of Power in Old City
Yakutpura MLA and AIMIM leader Jaffer Hussain Meraj on Saturday raised concerns in the Telangana Assembly over the prolonged power outage affecting several parts of Hyderabad’s Old City since Friday night.
Power Cut Causes Hardship During Ramadan
Highlighting the difficulties faced by residents observing the holy month of Ramadan, the MLA expressed disappointment over the failure to restore electricity. “Due to light rainfall on Friday night, power supply was disrupted in both the Old City and parts of the New City around midnight, but it has not been restored even now,” he said.
MLA Questions Government’s Emergency Response
MLA Jaffer Hussain questioned the efficiency of the government’s power restoration system. “How can such a serious disruption occur from just light rain? Does the government have a mechanism in place to address such outages promptly?” he asked, stressing the need for a more reliable infrastructure.
Urges Immediate Government Action
The MLA demanded that the State government take urgent measures to restore electricity and ensure that such prolonged disruptions do not recur, especially during the holy month when uninterrupted power is essential for those observing fasts.