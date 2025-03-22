AIMIM MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj Demands Immediate Restoration of Power in Old City

Hyderabad: Yakutpura MLA and AIMIM leader Jaffer Hussain Meraj on Saturday raised concerns in the Telangana Assembly over the prolonged power outage affecting several parts of Hyderabad’s Old City since Friday night.

Power Cut Causes Hardship During Ramadan

Highlighting the difficulties faced by residents observing the holy month of Ramadan, the MLA expressed disappointment over the failure to restore electricity. “Due to light rainfall on Friday night, power supply was disrupted in both the Old City and parts of the New City around midnight, but it has not been restored even now,” he said.

Also Read: Hyderabad Water Crisis During Ramadan: Contaminated Supply and Power Cuts Raised by MLA Majid Hussain in Assembly

MLA Questions Government’s Emergency Response

MLA Jaffer Hussain questioned the efficiency of the government’s power restoration system. “How can such a serious disruption occur from just light rain? Does the government have a mechanism in place to address such outages promptly?” he asked, stressing the need for a more reliable infrastructure.

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA @Jaffarhusainmla ne Telangana Assembly mein electricity par baat karte huye kaha ki "Hyderabad mein electricity ko behtar karne ki zarurat hai. Aaj halki Barish ki wajah se poore Hyderabad mein ghanto'n tak Bijli chali gayi jisse Ramzan ke mahine mein… pic.twitter.com/nGmQBeUIBB — AIMIM (@aimim_national) March 22, 2025

Urges Immediate Government Action

The MLA demanded that the State government take urgent measures to restore electricity and ensure that such prolonged disruptions do not recur, especially during the holy month when uninterrupted power is essential for those observing fasts.