AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Distributes 106 Shaadi Mubarak & Kalyana Lakshmi Cheques in Shaikpet Mandal

In a continued effort to support economically disadvantaged families, 106 beneficiaries from Shaikpet Mandal received financial aid under the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes. The cheque distribution ceremony took place at SS Function Hall, Tolichowki Hakeempet, under the supervision of AIMIM Karwan MLA Janab Kausar Mohiuddin Sahab.

Over ₹1 Crore Disbursed to Beneficiaries

A total amount of ₹1,06,12,296 was disbursed during the event, with each beneficiary receiving ₹1,00,116 under the state-run welfare schemes aimed at supporting the marriage expenses of girls from minority and economically backward communities.

Initiative Carried Out on Instructions of AIMIM President

The distribution was conducted following the directions of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab, reflecting the party’s commitment to social welfare and financial empowerment of underprivileged families.

Leaders and Local Representatives in Attendance

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin was joined by AIMIM Corporators Mohammed Naseeruddin, Haroon Farhaan, and Ameeruddin, along with AIMIM Primary Unit President and active party workers, who ensured smooth coordination and active participation in the event.

A Step Towards Social Welfare and Community Support

The Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes continue to play a pivotal role in easing the financial burden of marriage for families across Telangana. Events like this not only provide direct financial relief but also strengthen community ties and the outreach of welfare programs at the grassroots level.