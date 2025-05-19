AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Hands Out ₹1.78 Cr in Shaadi Mubarak Cheques to 178 Beneficiaries

Hyderabad: In a significant outreach effort, Yakutpura MLA Janab Jaffar Hussain Meraj Sahab of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) distributed Shaadi Mubarak Scheme cheques to 178 beneficiaries from Charminar Mandal, amounting to a total of ₹1,78,20,648.

The distribution event was held at Sayeed Villa Function Hall, where the MLA personally handed over the cheques to eligible recipients as part of the state government’s financial assistance initiative for minority brides.

AIMIM Stresses Commitment to Welfare Schemes

The AIMIM leadership reiterated its commitment to bringing government schemes to the grassroots level and ensuring that the intended beneficiaries benefit without delay.

“Facilitating access to schemes like Shaadi Mubarak is a priority for us. It’s our responsibility to make sure that the community avails all the support the government provides,” said MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj during the event.

Local Leaders and Officials Participate

The cheque distribution program saw the participation of AIMIM Corporators from Yakutpura Constituency, the local Tahsildar, Primary Unit Members of AIMIM, and several community leaders. Their presence underlined the collaborative efforts being made to ensure transparency and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

The Shaadi Mubarak Scheme, launched by the Telangana government, provides financial assistance of ₹1,00,116 to economically weaker minority families for the marriage of their daughters.