Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Distributes Salar‑e‑Millat “Pakwan” Gas Cylinders in Nampally

Hyderabad: In a gesture aimed at supporting low-income families, AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Mohammad Majid Hussain, distributed Salar‑e‑Millat Pakwan gas cylinder kits to constituents on Monday. The event, held in Asifnagar’s Royal Regency Function Hall, was met with warm appreciation, as many residents publicly thanked the party for the initiative.

Gas Kits Distributed Under Salar‑e‑Millat Scheme

According to AIMIM sources, the Pakwan gas cylinder kit includes subsidised cylinder and connection equipment, supplied under the Salar‑e‑Millat Gas Subsidy programme. A Facebook post by SM News Hyderabad and video coverage noted that the distribution was part of the state-level scheme aimed at alleviating household expenses.

Majid Hussain, who assumed office as Nampally MLA after the 2023 Assembly polls, personally oversaw the distribution event.

Acknowledgment from Residents

Residents from Nampally and adjoining areas expressed gratitude towards Majid Hussain and AIMIM for the timely assistance. One beneficiary said, “We are thankful to Majid Hussain Sahab and AIMIM for easing our gas expenses during these tough times.” Media coverage noted that such social welfare efforts continue to bolster AIMIM’s local standing .

AIMIM Emphasises Social Outreach

The party’s public relations wing emphasized that the Salar‑e‑Millat initiative is part of AIMIM’s broader efforts to support economically vulnerable groups. Earlier this year, Majid Hussain also distributed CMRF cheques totaling ₹31.6 lakh to 74 beneficiaries at AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam.

Strengthening Local Engagement

Political analysts in Hyderabad suggest that such welfare activities are part of AIMIM’s strategy to deepen its grassroots base. With Majid Hussain being a former GHMC mayor and now MLA, the party is focusing on strengthening its hold in Nampally and surrounding areas, ahead of the next civic polls.

What Lies Ahead

AIMIM sources have indicated plans for more welfare-driven events in the near future, including aid for educational and healthcare initiatives. Local residents remain hopeful that Majid Hussain will continue to champion development and social welfare in the constituency.