Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Visits Mehdipatnam’s Khaja Gulshan Area to Address Water Issues

Hyderabad: AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, along with Vijaynagar Colony Division Corporator Dr. Khasim, visited the Khaja Gulshan locality in Mehdipatnam to address complaints regarding irregular water supply faced by residents.

MLA and Corporator Interact with Locals

During their visit, the MLA and Corporator met with residents of Khaja Gulshan to understand their concerns. Locals expressed frustration over erratic water supply and the delay in water delivery despite the official schedule.

Officials Directed to Ensure Timely Water Supply

Majid Hussain and Dr. Khasim immediately contacted water works officials on-site. They instructed them to resolve the issue at the earliest and ensure that water is supplied regularly and as per the designated schedule. The officials were also asked to monitor the area closely to avoid future lapses.

Assurances Given to Residents

The visit reassured residents that their grievances are being taken seriously. The MLA stated that the AIMIM leadership is committed to resolving civic issues and ensuring that basic amenities like water are delivered without disruption.

The local community appreciated the prompt response and hoped for lasting solutions to their ongoing water concerns.