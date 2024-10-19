AIMIM open for talks on tie-up with MVA in Maharashtra assembly polls, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Maharashtra wing of his party has written to Maha Vikas Aghadi members indicating that it is open for talks on alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

“In Maharashtra as I told you, our state president has written a letter (to MVA members) and he is open to talks, but we don’t know what the alliance partners of that alliance will decide. But we as a political party will have to contest elections, and we will see what happens,” the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told PTI videos.

On the Haryana assembly poll results, Owaisi said everyone expected that the Congress would win, but it did not happen. He suggested that the grand old party should do some introspection to find the answer as to why they couldn’t win.