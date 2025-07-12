AIMIM Reviews Road and Park Works Worth Crores Across Vijay Nagar Colony Division

Hyderabad: AIMIM Corporator Dr. Mohd Khasim conducted an extensive inspection of ongoing development projects in the Vijay Nagar Colony Division on the directives of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Nampally MLA Majid Hussain.

Inspection Across Multiple Areas

Dr. Khasim, accompanied by officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), visited key locations including Taj Nagar, Anjuman, Safdaria School, and Shantinagar. The inspection covered VDCC (Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete) road works worth ₹1.3 crore, aimed at improving road infrastructure in the division.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Police Conduct Mega Drunken Drive at Tolichowki; 18 Cases Registered

Interaction With Residents

During the inspection, Dr. Khasim actively engaged with local residents, listened to their grievances, and assured immediate redressal of their concerns. He emphasized the importance of public feedback in ensuring the effectiveness and quality of civic development.

Park Development and Sports Complex Beautification

Apart from road works, Dr. Khasim also reviewed the development of parks valued at ₹98 lakhs, which are being designed to enhance public recreational spaces in the area. He further inspected the beautification and electrical upgrade works at the Vijay Nagar Colony Sports Complex, a project estimated at ₹45 lakhs.

Focus on Timely Completion and Quality

The total value of the projects under inspection stands at ₹2.3 crore. Dr. Khasim emphasized that these works are being carried out with a strong focus on quality, timely execution, and long-term benefits to the residents.

Party activists and local AIMIM leaders from Vijay Nagar Colony accompanied Dr. Khasim during the inspection, reinforcing the party’s commitment to grassroots-level development and public accountability.

Ask ChatGPT