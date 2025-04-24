Pahalgam Attack: AIMIM Supports All Steps Taken by Govt, Says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong statement promising punishment “beyond imagination” for those behind the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Owaisi said his party backs all government actions taken in the national interest.

“No Compromise on Terrorism,” Says Owaisi

Addressing reporters, Owaisi said the AIMIM would stand with the government in safeguarding the nation’s security and supporting Kashmiris.

“Whatever steps the government takes in the national interest, we support them. This is a time to be united,” he said.

Justice Demands Accountability

While welcoming the Prime Minister’s resolve, Owaisi emphasized the need to fix accountability to ensure justice for the families of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack.

“Those who executed the attack and those directing them from behind must be punished,” he insisted.

He also called for a review of India’s counter-terrorism deterrence policy.

Security Gaps Questioned

Owaisi raised serious concerns about the removal of CRPF units from the Pahalgam area earlier this year.

“Why were the CRPF units withdrawn? A tourist hotspot had no police presence. It took more than an hour for the QRT to arrive,” he noted.

He accused the terrorists of coming from Pakistan with direct support from its establishment and questioned how they crossed the border and reached Pahalgam undetected.

“If they reached Pahalgam, they can reach Srinagar too. Who is accountable for this failure?”

Diplomatic Fallout: Treaty Suspended, Ties Downgraded

Following the attack, India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The government expelled Pakistani military attachés, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and shut the Attari land transit post. Owaisi, reacting to the suspension of the treaty, asked where India would store the blocked water supply.

Call for Symbolic Protest on Friday

In a video message, Owaisi urged Muslims to wear black armbands during Friday prayers as a mark of protest against terrorism.

“Let’s send a message that we, too, condemn this barbarity,” he appealed.

The Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, including two people from Andhra Pradesh. The government has promised to identify, track, and punish the perpetrators and their handlers.