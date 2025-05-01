AIMIM to Contest Bihar Elections, Announces Candidate

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has confirmed that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reiterating its commitment to the Seemanchal region.

Addressing the media, Owaisi said AIMIM has already announced its candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency. He further revealed that he will be addressing a public meeting in Bahadurganj on May 3 and another in a different location on May 4 as part of the party’s election campaign.

“We Will Fight Strongly,” Says Owaisi

“We will fight well, and our candidates will be more successful than last time,” Owaisi said confidently. He expressed optimism about AIMIM’s performance in the elections, suggesting that the party has learned from previous experiences and is now better positioned.

Seemanchal Voters Will Respond to Betrayal, Claims MP

Referring to defections from the party, Owaisi alleged that some political forces had stolen AIMIM’s elected MLAs. He said, “The people of Seemanchal will teach a lesson to those who have stolen our MLAs,” indicating that the party is banking on public sentiment in its stronghold.

AIMIM Eyes Revival in Bihar

AIMIM had won five seats in the Seemanchal region during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections but saw several MLAs later defect to other parties. The party is now aiming to rebuild its base and reclaim lost ground in the upcoming polls.