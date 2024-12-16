AIMIM’s Waris Pathan slams MahaYuti’s ministerial performance audit formula

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan hit out at the MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra, highlighting an alleged internal rift over the ministerial tenure policy.

Talking to IANS, Pathan referred to the arrangement of granting ministerial positions for two-and-a-half-year terms in Maharashtra as evidence of discord within the ruling coalition.

“There is a clear rift in the MahaYuti. BJP’s cabinet minister Ashish Shelar has openly criticised Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As the saying goes, ‘It’s dirty, but it’s business.’ If ministers are to serve for two and a half years, why not just rotate them every six months? Even BJP’s nine-time MLA is without a ministerial post. Chhagan Bhujbal is unhappy, and Eknath Shinde is also reportedly disgruntled. Let’s see what unfolds next,” Pathan told IANS.

Also Read: Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Mahayuti allies to do ‘performance audit’ of ministers

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier stated that ministers would be assessed midway through their terms. Those who were not included in the recent cabinet expansion might be considered for induction after two-and-a-half years, he added.

In the cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis government at Nagpur on Sunday, 39 ministers were sworn in, increasing the total to 42. Of these, the BJP secured 19 positions, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena got 11, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got nine.

Responding to questions about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi carrying a bag inscribed with “Palestine,” Pathan said: “I am not a Congress spokesperson, but I will address the question. From Mahatma Gandhi to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indian leaders have historically supported the Palestinian cause. The atrocities in Palestine, especially the killing of women and children during Israeli attacks, are inhumane. Our faith is deeply connected to Palestine through the Al Aqsa Mosque. We have always advocated for justice for Palestine.”

Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Parliament on Monday with a ‘Palestine’ tag on her handbag, drawing the attention of fellow Parliamentarians and television cameras alike. It is seen as a move by the Congress MP to express solidarity with Palestinians amidst the months-long military face-off with Israel.

On the controversy surrounding Sambhal, Pathan accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading false narratives. “For years, propaganda has been circulated about Sambhal. The Rastogi family, who were caretakers, have said there was a temple there till 2006. Why spread lies? Such rhetoric fuels hatred. The Supreme Court has ruled against any further survey of religious sites under the Places of Worship Act, yet BJP leaders talk about carbon dating and excavations. Will you excavate all 1,400 mosques alleged to be built over temples? This is just a distraction from real issues,” Pathan told IANS.

He further ridiculed the logic behind such actions, adding: “If I dream about something buried under Parliament, will you order an excavation there too?”

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal since 1947, Pathan retorted: “Yogi Adityanath has completely failed as a Chief Minister. His statements reflect his inability to govern effectively.”

CM Adityanath, addressing the Winter Session of the Assembly on Monday, accused the Opposition of turning a blind eye to violence against Hindus in Sambhal.