AIMPLB Calls for Unity: Mass Protest in Hyderabad on June 1 for ‘Waqf Day’

Hyderabad: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), in collaboration with major Muslim organizations in Telangana, has announced a peaceful protest on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Dharna Chowk, Lower Tank Bund, Hyderabad. Scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM, the protest will be held under the central theme “Sunday is Waqf Day.”

AIMPLB Leads United Protest for Waqf Property Protection

The decision to hold a unified protest came after a consultative meeting held recently in Hyderabad. The meeting saw participation from prominent Islamic scholars, AIMPLB board members, and representatives of Muslim organizations across Telangana. The primary aim was to dispel confusion over different protest dates and consolidate efforts into a single, coordinated movement under AIMPLB leadership.

Notable Religious and Community Leaders to Participate

Several distinguished figures were present at the meeting, including:

Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed , Chief of Jamia Nizamia

, Chief of Jamia Nizamia Maulana Dr. Mateen Qadri , AIMPLB Member

, AIMPLB Member Ziauddin Nayyar and Dr. Mohammad Mushtaq Ali , Senior Board Members

and , Senior Board Members Maulana Hyder Nisar Agha and Maulana Masood Mushtahidi , AIMPLB Board Members

and , AIMPLB Board Members Ms. Hafza Akhtar, representing women on the Board

Other key representatives included:

Mufti Mahmood Zubair , Jamiat Ulema

, Jamiat Ulema Dr. Ali Hussaini , Qadri Chaman

, Qadri Chaman Moulana Syed Ahmed Ul Hussaini Sayeed Ul Qadri , President, Qadria International

, President, Qadria International Muneeruddin Mukhtar , United Muslim Forum

, United Muslim Forum Mufti Rafiuddin Rashadi, Shariat and Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Institutions

Youth members from AIMIM and Tablighi Jamaat also pledged their support for the demonstration.

The organizers emphasized that Sunday, June 1 is the official date for the protest as endorsed by the AIMPLB. No demonstrations are being held on Saturday or any other alternate dates. The primary demand is to officially recognize Sunday as “Waqf Day”, underscoring the urgency of safeguarding Waqf properties and preserving Muslim heritage.

Interfaith Solidarity and Inclusive Participation Expected

In a strong message of unity, the protest will see participation not only from Muslim scholars and leaders but also representatives from Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities, showcasing interfaith solidarity. A significant turnout of women and youth is also anticipated, with the AIMPLB encouraging every section of the community — men, women, elders, and youth — to participate actively.

Final Call to Action

The AIMPLB urged the public to stand united in defending Waqf institutions and heritage, and to join the peaceful protest at Dharna Chowk. The event is seen as a milestone movement in protecting Muslim rights and properties and reasserting the significance of Waqf in India’s religious and cultural framework.