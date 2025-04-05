AIMPLB Launches Nationwide Protest Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has come out strongly against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a grave threat to Islamic values, religious freedom, and the constitutional rights of minorities in India.

Bill Called an “Assault on Shariah and Communal Harmony”

In a statement issued on Saturday, the AIMPLB described the Bill as a “severe assault on Islamic values, religion and Shariah, religious and cultural freedom, communal harmony and the foundational structure of the Indian Constitution.” The Board also accused certain political parties of supporting the BJP’s “communal agenda” and exposing their “so-called secular facade.”

Board Announces Nationwide Campaign, Symbolic Arrests

The AIMPLB announced a nationwide campaign against the legislation, coordinating with religious, community-based, and social organisations. Symbolic arrests of Muslim leaders will be held in state capitals, while district-level protests will culminate in the submission of memorandums to the President and Home Minister.

Urges Youth to Stay Calm, Avoid Emotional Reactions

The Board also urged Muslim youth to remain composed and not take any emotional or independent action that could be misused by sectarian forces. It emphasized that all protests must follow the AIMPLB’s guidance and maintain peace and discipline.

‘Save Waqf, Save the Constitution’ Campaign from Next Week

General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlurrahim Mujaddidi said that the protests would be carried out in multiple phases, combining legal challenges in the Supreme Court with peaceful democratic forms of protest. These include:

Wearing black armbands

Roundtable discussions

Press briefings

A special campaign week titled ‘Save Waqf, Save the Constitution’ will kick off with a public gathering at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium and continue across cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Malappuram, Vijayawada, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla, and Lucknow, up to Eid al-Adha.

Opposition Leaders File Petitions in Supreme Court

AAP, RJD, Congress, AIMIM Challenge Bill’s Validity

Several opposition leaders have also taken legal action against the Bill:

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan filed a plea in the Supreme Court, calling the Bill unconstitutional and in violation of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30 and 300-A .

filed a plea in the Supreme Court, calling the Bill unconstitutional and in violation of . RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav confirmed his party has moved court against the amendment.

confirmed his party has moved court against the amendment. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed argued that the Bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties, unlike those on other religious communities.

argued that the Bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties, unlike those on other religious communities. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed the Bill discriminates against Muslims by appointing non-Muslims to Waqf Boards and weakens the legal framework protecting Waqf institutions.

Parliament Passed the Bill After Intense Debate

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 5 after a 13-hour debate, with 128 members voting in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared it with 288 votes supporting and 232 opposing the legislation.

The protests and legal battles now signal a prolonged confrontation over the Bill, with implications for religious rights and minority protections in India.