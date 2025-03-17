AIMPLB Protests Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Calls It “Direct Attack” on Muslims

New Delhi: Members of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which they claim is a “direct attack” on the Muslim community. The AIMPLB expressed concerns that the bill would lead to the “usurping” of Waqf properties, which are intended to support religious, educational, and social causes within the Muslim community.

AIMPLB’s Statement on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

In a statement released last week, the AIMPLB stated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill represents a grave threat to Muslim interests and called the move a form of “discrimination.” The protest was initially planned for March 13 but was postponed due to the Holi holiday. The board’s spokesperson, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, held a press conference to announce the protest and emphasized that the bill would negatively impact the Muslim community.

Concerns Over Waqf Properties

The bill, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, paves the way for amendments to the Waqf Act, bringing significant changes to the management and oversight of Waqf properties. The board fears that these amendments would lead to the mismanagement or appropriation of Waqf properties, potentially undermining their intended charitable and religious purposes.

AIMPLB General Secretary Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi expressed frustration over the government’s dismissal of their concerns. “We have tried to convey our concerns through all democratic means, but the government ignored us. Now, we are left with no option but to protest,” Mujaddidi said. He also cautioned that the amendments could lead to conflicts within local communities, especially over mosques and cemeteries.

Government’s Response to AIMPLB’s Protest

In response to the protest, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal, who is also the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that reviewed the amendments, criticized the AIMPLB’s move. He claimed that the protests could potentially disrupt national unity and challenge Parliament’s legislative authority. “We listened to AIMPLB’s concerns during the committee discussions, and their inputs were included in our final report. The amendments aim to create a better law that benefits the poor, women, widows, and children,” Pal stated.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also weighed in, accusing the AIMPLB of using the issue of Waqf properties to incite unrest in the country. He argued that the AIMPLB and its political allies are using the Waqf issue to create divisions, with the goal of furthering their own agendas and mobilizing Muslim voters.

What’s Next for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill?

With the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the Union Cabinet, the legislation is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the second half of the current budget session. While the government insists that the amendments will benefit the community, particularly vulnerable groups, the AIMPLB and other critics remain concerned about the long-term implications of the bill on Muslim religious and social institutions.

The ongoing protests and debates highlight the deepening rift between the AIMPLB and the government over the future of Waqf properties in India, and it remains to be seen how the issue will evolve in the coming weeks.