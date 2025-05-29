AIMPLB to Stage Protest in Hyderabad Against Waqf Amendment Act on June 1

Hyderabad: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a protest at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad, on June 1 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, continuing its opposition to the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

Organised under the “Save the Waqf” campaign, the protest is part of a renewed wave of demonstrations following a temporary pause due to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

“Protecting Waqf is Our Religious Duty”: AIMPLB

In its official statement, the AIMPLB reiterated its stance against the Act, declaring it both unconstitutional and unjust.

“Protecting Waqf is our religious duty, and safeguarding the Constitution is our national responsibility. All Indian Muslims and fellow citizens demanding justice oppose it and call for the repeal of this black law,” the statement read.

The Board called on the Muslim community and civil society to join in peaceful resistance and urged the central government to withdraw the law, which they believe poses a serious threat to Waqf properties and minority rights.

Nationwide Agitation Restarts in Telangana

The renewed agitation began on May 18 in Warangal district of Telangana under the banner of ‘Waqf Bachao, Dastur Bachao’ (Save Waqf, Save Constitution). This followed AIMPLB’s official declaration to restart the campaign.

Earlier, on April 30, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined thousands in a silent protest by switching off lights at homes and shops in Hyderabad, expressing symbolic resistance to the law.

Concerns Over Waqf Properties and Constitutional Rights

The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 8, has drawn strong opposition from Muslim organisations and various opposition MPs. Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the law for allegedly infringing upon the religious and property rights of Indian Muslims.

Critics warn that the law could lead to loss of community control over mosques, dargahs, educational and charitable institutions, and high-value urban lands.

Centre Stands Firm on the Legislation

Despite the criticism, the Union government has defended the Act, claiming it enhances transparency, strengthens the Waqf administration, and provides empowerment opportunities for backward Muslims and women.

The June 1 protest in Hyderabad is expected to draw a significant turnout and may set the tone for a broader national movement if the demands of the protestors remain unaddressed.