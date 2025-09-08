AINU Marks National Nutrition Week with Focus on Kidney Health

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills, one of India’s leading super-specialty hospitals in kidney and urology care, observed National Nutrition Week with a spotlight on the role of balanced diets in protecting kidney health and preventing lifestyle-related diseases.

As part of the awareness initiative, experts from AINU highlighted how nutrition directly influences kidney function, particularly in individuals vulnerable to chronic kidney disease (CKD), hypertension, and diabetes.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Srikanth Gundlapalli, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician at AINU, said:

“Kidneys are vital to filtering waste and maintaining overall health. By adopting simple dietary changes—such as reducing salt, moderating protein intake, and consuming fresh, whole foods—people can significantly lower their risk of kidney disease. In today’s world, salt and sugar act as silent white poisons on our plate. Cutting down on them can play a major role in protecting kidney health.”

Adding to this, Ms. P. Tulasi, Chief Clinical Dietitian at AINU, emphasized:

“As we mark National Nutrition Month, it is the right time to remind everyone that food is central to preventing major lifestyle and medical conditions. One growing concern is renal stones, and the foremost advice for prevention is adequate hydration—regular water intake and, where needed, medically guided use of diuretics.”

The hospital’s Nutrition Week program also featured patient diet consultations, recipe-sharing sessions for kidney-friendly meals, and interactive talks on managing obesity, hypertension, and diabetes through healthier eating practices.

About AINU:

The Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), part of Asia Healthcare Holdings, is India’s foremost hospital network dedicated exclusively to urology and nephrology. With 7 hospitals across 4 cities, AINU has treated more than 500,000 patients, performed over 1,400 robotic surgeries, and offers a 500+ bed network. Recognized for its excellence in advanced treatments including Uro-Oncology, Pediatric Urology, Kidney Transplants, and Dialysis, AINU is NABH-accredited and runs premier postgraduate programs such as DNB and FNB.

Contact:

