OBC, Dalit-Bahujan Student Associations Demand Inclusion of 42% BC Quota Bill in Ninth Schedule

Hyderabad: Leaders of the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) and Dalit Bahujan Students Association have urged the Central government to include the 42% Backward Classes (BC) Reservation Bill in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure its permanent legal protection.

The student groups staged a protest on Friday in front of the Arts College at Osmania University, demanding immediate action from the Union government. Speaking at the demonstration, association leaders said that the 42% BC Reservation Bill was a landmark step towards achieving social justice but expressed concern over the legal challenges it currently faces in the High Court.

Also Read: Shabbir Ali Alleges BJP, BRS Jointly Blocking 42% BC Quota in Telangana

They argued that placing the legislation under the Ninth Schedule was essential to safeguard it from judicial review and to uphold the rights of backward communities. “Only by including the Bill in the Ninth Schedule can lasting legal protection be secured for BC reservations,” said AIOBCSA leader Kiran, emphasizing the urgency of the demand.

Another student leader, Darshan, echoed the same sentiment, urging the Modi government to act swiftly in the interest of backward communities. “This is not just a policy issue; it’s a question of justice for millions who depend on these reservations for fair representation,” he stated.

The protest concluded with students reaffirming their commitment to continue the movement until the Centre takes concrete steps to protect the 42% BC quota legislation.