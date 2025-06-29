AIPC Showcases Telangana Outreach in Key Meeting: Proposes Irfan Aziz as Jubilee Hills Candidate in Upcoming By-Election

Hyderabad: A delegation from the All India Professional Congress (AIPC) met with senior Congress leaders in Telangana on Tuesday, outlining their extensive state-wide activities and formally proposing a candidate Mr. Iran Aziz for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

The delegation, led by national and state AIPC heads, held discussions with Meenakshi Natarajan, the AICC Incharge for Telangana, and Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy, Telangana Minister and Incharge for the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Key Initiatives Highlighted

The AIPC team detailed significant work undertaken across Telangana, particularly during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign. Their efforts focused on multiple professional sectors:

Research & Civil Society Engagement

Healthcare: Including medical camps.

Including medical camps. Academia & Youth Outreach: Job awareness and skill development programs.

Job awareness and skill development programs. Information Technology (IT)

Support for Gig Workers

Agricultural Technology (Agri Tech)

Chartered Accountants (CA) Initiatives

Sports Development

Financial Services Awareness

State-Wide Campaign Efforts

AIPC members actively traveled across Telangana to drive several key initiatives:

Promoting the Congress party’s manifesto .

. Raising awareness about the Dr. Manmohan Singh Fellowship Programme .

. Conducting health camps and job awareness drives .

and . Organizing skill development programs targeting the youth.

Jubilee Hills Candidature Proposed

A crucial point of discussion was the forthcoming Jubilee Hills (Assembly Constituency 61) by-election. The AIPC delegation formally presented Mr. Irfan Aziz as their proposed candidate. Sources indicate Meenakshi Natarajan responded positively to the proposal.

Delegation Composition

The meeting included prominent AIPC figures:

Ms. Navika Harshe: National Head, Research and Civil Society.

National Head, Research and Civil Society. Mr. Sandeep Bhushan: Research and Civil Society, Telangana.

Research and Civil Society, Telangana. Mr. Bharath Reddy: Architecture Vertical, Telangana.

Architecture Vertical, Telangana. Dr. Aditya Reddy: National Head, Medical Vertical.

National Head, Medical Vertical. Mr. Rahul Reddy: Member.

Member. Ms. Maria Arifuddin: Deputy Head, Academia Vertical, Telangana.

The meeting underscores the AIPC’s growing role in mobilizing professional support and driving ground-level initiatives for the Congress party within Telangana. The positive reception to Irfan Aziz’s candidacy marks a significant step in the party’s preparation for the crucial Jubilee Hills by-poll.