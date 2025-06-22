Air India Crash: Mortal Remains of Nganthoi Sharma Brought Home to Manipur

Imphal: The mortal remains of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, the 20-year-old Air India crew member from Manipur who tragically lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, were brought to Imphal on Sunday.

Who Was Nganthoi Sharma?

Nganthoi Sharma hailed from the Thoubal district and belonged to the Meitei community. She was one of the two crew members from Manipur killed in the devastating crash, which claimed 275 lives, including 241 passengers, 34 people on the ground, and crew members.

Emotional Welcome at Imphal Airport

The body of Sharma was received at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport by grief-stricken family members, government officials, and community leaders. Among them were:

Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh

DGP Rajiv Singh

They paid heartfelt floral tributes before the body was moved to Thoubal for final rites.

Nganthoi’s Last Message Before Takeoff

Before boarding the ill-fated flight, Sharma messaged her family saying:

“I’m going to London. In a few minutes, we’ll take off. We may not be able to talk afterwards.”

She had joined Air India three years ago after being selected during a recruitment drive in Imphal and was stationed in Mumbai.

Lamnunthem Singson Also Laid to Rest

Earlier, on June 20, Lamnunthem Singson (26) — another crew member from Manipur — was laid to rest in Kangpokpi district, avoiding Imphal due to ongoing ethnic unrest. Singson belonged to the Thadou tribal community and was mourned by hundreds.

Details of the Air India Plane Crash

On June 12, Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The aircraft collided with a hostel building of a medical college. The sole survivor was Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, a British citizen.

A Nation Mourns Its Loss

As investigations continue, the loss of young talents like Sharma and Singson has left a deep scar on Manipur and the nation. Their dedication to duty and tragic end have united communities in sorrow and remembrance.