Air India Disaster: Indian Doctor, Techie, and Their 3 Children Perish in Mid-Air Tragedy

Ahmedabad / London: A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded on Friday as a family of five, including a London-based Indian software engineer and his wife, a well-known doctor from Udaipur, lost their lives in the devastating Air India AI-171 crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Family Was En Route to Begin a New Life in the UK

Pratik Joshi, an experienced software engineer, had been living in London for the past six years, working tirelessly to build a stable future. After navigating immigration processes and securing the necessary documentation, he was finally prepared to reunite with his family — his wife, Dr. Kami Vyas, and their three young children.

Just two days prior to the tragedy, Dr. Vyas had resigned from a reputed hospital in Udaipur, preparing for her move to the UK. The family had completed all formalities, packed their belongings, and bid emotional farewells to loved ones. Their eyes were set on a hopeful new beginning.

AI-171 Flight Ends in Catastrophe Moments After Takeoff

The family boarded Air India Flight AI-171 on Friday morning. A cheerful family selfie, taken just before departure and shared with relatives, captured the joy and anticipation of a new chapter abroad.

Tragically, the flight suffered a technical malfunction shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad and crashed, killing all 242 people on board — including Pratik, Dr. Kami, and their three children.

A Nation and a Community in Mourning

The shocking incident has plunged both India and the UK into mourning. In Udaipur, the medical community grieves the loss of Dr. Vyas, remembered for her dedication and compassionate care. In London, Pratik’s colleagues and friends are stunned by the sudden loss of a bright professional and a devoted family man.

A Stark Reminder of Life’s Fragility

This tragic event is a sobering reminder of life’s unpredictability. In mere moments, dreams can shatter, futures can disappear, and families can be torn apart. The Joshi family’s journey — from hope to heartbreak — underscores the fleeting nature of our plans and aspirations.

Final Message: Live in the Now

Pratik and Kami dedicated their lives to giving their children a brighter future. Their story leaves behind a powerful message:

Life offers no guarantees.

Love today, don’t delay.

Chase your dreams now, not tomorrow.

Their untimely death is not just a tragedy — it is a call to cherish every moment, to live with purpose, and to never postpone happiness.