Air India Flight from Birmingham to Delhi Diverted to Riyadh After Bomb Threat

New Delhi: An Air India flight (AI114) from Birmingham, UK to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh on Saturday night following a reported bomb threat onboard. The flight landed safely, and security checks were conducted at Riyadh airport.

Flight AI114 Took Off from Birmingham at 8:26 PM

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft departed Birmingham at 8:26 p.m. and was en route to New Delhi when the crew was alerted about the potential threat, prompting an emergency diversion.

All Passengers Safe, Alternative Arrangements in Progress

Air India released an official statement on Sunday, confirming that all passengers were safe. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured that alternative travel arrangements were being made to transport passengers to their final destinations.

Also Read: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bikes Gets Discount: Check New Prices and Variants

“The inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted,” a spokesperson stated.

Heightened Security Measures After June 12 Crash

The airline, owned by the Tata Group, has implemented enhanced pre-flight safety protocols following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. Air India has also temporarily reduced flight frequencies to ensure smoother operations.

Other Contributing Factors to Delays and Disruptions

Air India cited airspace restrictions in the Middle East, night curfews at various airports across Europe and East Asia, and increased air traffic congestion as contributing factors to recent flight delays and cancellations.

Second Bomb Threat Incident in a Week

This incident follows a similar bomb threat on June 13 involving flight AI379 from Phuket, Thailand to New Delhi. That aircraft had to return to Phuket after circling over the Andaman Sea. The 156 passengers on board landed safely, but no detailed information was provided regarding the threat.