Air India flight returns to Hong Kong due to mid-air technical issue

New Delhi: An Air India flight operating from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to return mid-air on Monday after the pilot detected a possible technical issue. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

According to sources, the plane had already departed Hong Kong and was enroute to Delhi when the issue was identified. The pilot took precautionary measures and safely landed the aircraft back at Hong Kong International Airport. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among passengers or crew.

Also Read: UP B.Ed JEE Result 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard at bujhansi.ac.in

Nature of Technical Issue Not Yet Disclosed

At present, the exact nature of the technical problem remains undisclosed. The airline has not released any further details about the malfunction, and an internal investigation is expected to follow.

Recent Air India Crash Heightens Safety Concerns

This mid-air technical incident comes on the heels of a tragic accident involving another Air India flight last week. A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off.

The plane tragically collided with a doctors’ hostel at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, leading to the loss of 241 lives among the 242 people on board — including 230 passengers and 12 crew members — as well as multiple fatalities on the ground.

Sole Survivor Undergoing Treatment

The only survivor of the tragic crash, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin, is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Investigations Underway Into Both Incidents

Both incidents have raised serious concerns about aviation safety protocols and technical maintenance in the Indian aviation sector. Authorities have launched investigations into the causes of both the recent technical issue and last week’s devastating crash.

Air India Expresses Gratitude to Authorities

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Air India expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central and Gujarat governments for their continued support following the tragic crash of flight AI-171.

The airline also extended its appreciation to the doctors, medical staff, students, and associates at Civil Hospital and Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their tireless efforts in caring for victims and survivors.

Tata Group’s Role in Supporting Victims’ Families

Air India further acknowledged the Tata Group companies for their unwavering commitment to supporting the victims’ families during this extremely difficult period.