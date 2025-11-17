Air India to start non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai from Feb 2026

New Delhi: Air India on Monday announced the resumption of non-stop flights between Delhi and China’s Shanghai, starting February 1 next year.

This marks Air India’s return to mainland China after nearly six years.

The airline said that subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, it also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026.

Air India said it will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India.

Also Read: Local body polls: Karnataka High Court issues notice to Siddaramaiah govt over reservation issue

“The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

“At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India,” he mentioned.

The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

The restored air link is expected to further boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education, and several other spheres.

The airline further said that bookings for Air India’s flights between Delhi and Shanghai are being progressively opened on all channels.

Earlier, low-cost airline IndiGo said it has commenced daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, China.

“Following the successful resumption of our Kolkata–Guangzhou flights, we are delighted to further expand IndiGo’s presence in China with this new daily connection from Delhi,” said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.