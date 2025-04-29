Air pollution exposure raises brain stroke risk in older adults: Study

New Delhi: Prolonged exposure to air pollution significantly raises the risk of brain stroke in older adults, a recent study led by Chinese researchers has revealed.

The study found that elderly males are particularly vulnerable to ischemic stroke linked to air pollution. Ischemic stroke occurs when blood flow to specific areas of the brain is reduced due to blocked blood vessels, with the primary contributor being PM2.5 particles from air pollution.

Study Overview and Findings

Researchers from Shandong First Medical University assessed the impact of air pollution on ischemic stroke in China from 1990 to 2021, and projected future disease trends from 2022 to 2036. Published in the journal BMC Public Health, the study found a decline in both age-standardized mortality rates (ASMR) and age-standardized disability-adjusted life years (DALY) for ischemic stroke due to air pollution. However, the reduction was slower among men, especially elderly males.

Gender-Specific Risks and Health Implications

The study emphasizes the need for gender-specific interventions to target male populations, particularly older men, to reduce their exposure to harmful air pollutants. It suggests that both short-term and prolonged exposure to air pollution heightens the risk of ischemic stroke, with environmental PM2.5 contributing to the formation of atherosclerosis. This condition affects both small cerebral vessels and large arteries, thereby increasing the likelihood of a stroke.

Recommendations for Public Health and Government Action

To address these issues, the researchers recommend implementing effective measures and policies to improve air quality. They suggest increasing public awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution, particularly among vulnerable groups such as elderly men. Proposed actions include stricter regulations on industrial emissions, promoting clean energy use, and launching public health campaigns to educate people on protective behaviors.